Bernie Sanders, Asked Whether He’ll Release More Medical Records, Says ‘I Don’t Think We Will’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 18th, 2020, 9:39 pm

Bernie Sanders tonight was asked his CNN town hall tonight about whether he’ll release additional medical records.

Anderson Cooper brought up the doctors’ letters he has released in recent months before asking if he no longer plans to release his full medical records.

“We have released — I think, Anderson, quite as much as any other candidate has,” Sanders responded. “We released two, rather, detail letters from cardiologists and released a letter that came from the head of the U.S. Congress medical group, the physicians there. So I think we have released a detailed report. And I’m comfortable with what we have done.”

He also joked a bit about how he’s been in good health on the campaign trail so far.

Cooper asked, “Just to be clear, you don’t plan to release any more records?”

“I don’t think we will, no,” Sanders responded.

That answer got some criticism on social media:

You can watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

