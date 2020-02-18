Bernie Sanders, Asked Whether He’ll Release More Medical Records, Says ‘I Don’t Think We Will’

Bernie Sanders tonight was asked his CNN town hall tonight about whether he’ll release additional medical records.

Anderson Cooper brought up the doctors’ letters he has released in recent months before asking if he no longer plans to release his full medical records.

“We have released — I think, Anderson, quite as much as any other candidate has,” Sanders responded. “We released two, rather, detail letters from cardiologists and released a letter that came from the head of the U.S. Congress medical group, the physicians there. So I think we have released a detailed report. And I’m comfortable with what we have done.”

He also joked a bit about how he’s been in good health on the campaign trail so far.

Cooper asked, “Just to be clear, you don’t plan to release any more records?”

“I don’t think we will, no,” Sanders responded.

That answer got some criticism on social media:

Sanders just said he won’t release his medical records. That’s Trumpish. Letters from his doctors are not the same. He also said if he’s the nominee he won’t need Bloomberg’s $500 million to beat Trump. Really? Do Democrats want a nominee without the money to win? — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) February 19, 2020

This is absolutely ridiculous and in my opinion disqualifying. The man is pushing 80 and already had a heart-attack and is running for the most stressful job in the world. Think about the standard you would’ve held @HillaryClinton too and apply it to @BernieSanders … https://t.co/Tmv0Eseeo2 — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) February 19, 2020

This should be disqualifying for Dem voters. It basically says everything Trump has done on suppressing information is ok. It says whatever he can do we can do better. It puts into play his age and health and his honesty https://t.co/btbzYeupGl — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 19, 2020

Bernie had a heart attack. He is 78. This is a problem. https://t.co/TB6ViBXSHd — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 19, 2020

What’s the life expectancy of a seventy-eight-year-old man who’s had a myocardial infarction at that age? Not a rhetorical question. https://t.co/BC63YEpqFp — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 19, 2020

You can watch the clip above, via CNN.

