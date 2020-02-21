Progressive podcaster and Bernie Sanders supporter Benjamin Dixon called out MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson for the latter’s stinging attack on the candidate’s fans and insults of the Vermont’s senator’s female African-American staff.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Dixon came on to discuss Sanders’ support among African-American voters as compared to other Democratic candidates like Mike Bloomberg. Dixon, notably, recently unearthed audio from a 2015 Aspen Institute event where Bloomberg staunchly defended his stop-and-frisk policy while mayor of New York City and said, referring to young minority men, that it was necessary for police to “throw them up against the wall” to stop crime.

“Now it’s time to push back against this false narrative that minorities, African-Americans in particular, are not supporting Bernie Sanders,” Dixon said. “In fact, millennials by and large, we are supporting Bernie Sanders. There is a large coalition of people had a believe in what he’s trying to do for the working class.”

“Quite frankly, a lot of black people are working class and not just ‘misfits’ according to Dr. Jason Johnson of your network,” Dixon added, taking a direct shot at the MSNBC contributor, who, earlier on Friday, had blasted the “racist, liberal whites” he claimed support Sanders’s candidacy on a Sirius XM radio show and then dismissed the campaign’s national co-chair and press secretary, both African-American women, as an “island of misfit black girls.”

Melber’s facial expression suggested he was surprised by the hit, but then responded: “Shots fired, as they say. I’ll try to get out a segment together so you can have that conversation.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]