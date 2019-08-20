In Iowa today, former Vice President Joe Biden singled out a Fox News reporter to remark, “I know you’re going to go after me no matter what I’ve got.”

Biden was speaking to the press yesterday about the crowds he’s getting in Iowa, and when he asked if they’ve seen anyone getting bigger crowds than him, Peter Doocy said, “Yes.”

Doocy referred to a bigger crowd he witnessed at an event for Elizabeth Warren.

On Special Report tonight, he said Biden “didn’t seem to like that because a few minutes later, he singled me out.”

Per Fox News, Biden said, “I mean, I know you you know I know you’re going to go after me no matter what I’ve got. Yeah, you and it’s OK. Good. I’m a big boy. I can handle it.”

You can watch Doocy’s report above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com