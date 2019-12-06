Bloomberg Throws Down the Gauntlet on His 2020 Rivals: ‘Trump Would Eat Them Up’

He alone can fix it?

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a late entrant into the 2020 presidential race, said that the reason that he jumped in at the 11th hour was that he examined the field, and concluded that none of them would fare well against President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Bloomberg offered a grim assessment of how his rivals would perform in a general election matchup with the president.

“I watched [Trump] and said, ‘we just can’t have another four years of this,'” Bloomberg said. “Then I watched all the candidates, and I just thought to myself, ‘Donald Trump would eat them up.'”

King followed up.

“You think all the candidates who are running today, he would eat them up?” King asked

“Let me rephrase it,” Bloomberg said — softening his language a tad. “I think that I would do the best job of competing with him and beating him.”

Watch above, via CBS.

