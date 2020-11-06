GOP Senator Pat Toomey Bashes Trump for ‘Very Disturbing’ Voter Fraud Claims: He Made ‘Serious Allegations Without Any Evidence’

A Republican senator is breaking ranks with most of his party colleagues to condemn the baseless voter fraud claims made by President Donald Trump.

Appearing on CBS This Morning Friday, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) blasted the president for falsely claiming, at a bizarre press conference Thursday, that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from him by trying to “rig” the vote in Pennsylvania or elsewhere.

“The president’s speech last night was very disturbing to me,” Toomey said. “Because he made very very serious allegations without any evidence to support it.”

Toomey added, “If it’s happened, then the evidence needs to come out. We need to go to court. We need to punish the wrongdoers. we need to address whatever went wrong. But I’m not aware of any such evidence.”

Republicans, by and large, have stood behind the president even as he’s lobbed wild claims in the days following the election. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-PA) went so far as to make the false statement that “President Trump won this election.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has said he plans to donate $500,000 to the president’s defense fund to finance a legal battle to lodge voter fraud claims.

Even traditional Republican Trump foes such as Sen. Mitt Romney (UT) have been muted in their criticism. Romney, in a Tweet, made a vague comment, without naming Trump, stating, “counting votes is at the heart of every democracy.”



