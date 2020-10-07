On the night of the vice presidential debate, the Biden campaign has decided to resume negative ads against Donald Trump now that the president has been discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center after being treated for the coronavirus.

According to Bloomberg, the campaign will end the five-day pause in negative campaign messaging that began last Friday, when Trump was abruptly airlifted to the hospital after he started suffering a fever and complained of trouble breathing.

Biden is set to resume his air campaign against the president in nearly a dozen swing states even as Trump has pulled back or canceled millions of dollars of TV ads in key battleground states like Iowa, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.

NEW: It’s not just Iowa and Ohio. Trump also has scaled back TV ads significantly in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota — signaling a retreat from the Midwest. https://t.co/K1Uxw8g4fJ — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) October 7, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]