The campaign of 2020 Democratic challenger Joe Biden has decided to pull down all of its negative ads, amid the news that President Donald Trump has contracted the coronavirus.

According to New York Times national political correspondent Jonathan Martin, the Biden – Harris campaign will pivot to an all-positive campaign message. While some media figures suggested that Biden should suspend his campaign to match the shutdown of the Trump re-election effort necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, the former vice president has apparently rejected that idea.

Martin did note that the Biden campaign made their decision to shift away from blasting the president before the news that Trump was going to be admitted to Walter Reed hospital for several days.

NEWS: @JoeBiden is taking down his negative ads, going all-positive, per source familiar. Decision was made *before* WH put out word Trump was going to Walter Reed — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) October 2, 2020

