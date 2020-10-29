Senator David Perdue (R-GA) abruptly pulled out of his final Senate debate with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, scheduled for Sunday, November 1st, and instead announced that he would be joining President Donald Trump at a get-out-the-vote rally on that day instead.

On Thursday, Perdue’s communications director John Burke put out a statement, explaining why the senator was refusing to attend the final debate.

“As lovely as another debate listening to Jon Ossoff lie to the people of Georgia sounds, Senator Perdue will not be participating in the WSB-TV debate but will instead join the 45th president, Donald J. Trump, for a huge Get-Out-The-Vote really in Northwest Georgia.”

Perdue’s cancellation, just four days before the debate, notably came just hours after Ossoff enjoyed a viral moment for his scathing takedown of the Senator’s record at Wednesday night’s debate, which culminated with the Democrat forcefully calling the GOP incumbent a “crook.”

Ossoff issued his own response after learning Perdue was ducking out of the last debate.

“At last night’s debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation,” Ossoff said on Twitter.

This Georgia senate race — one of two this election — is currently a dead heat. According to the RealClearPolitics average, Perdue holds a minuscule 0.2% lead over Ossoff heading into the final few days, while early voting in the state is seeing record turnout.

