Thomas Massie Says He’ll Vote For The SAVE Act Before Trashing Trump’s Election Fraud Claims: ‘We Won All The Damn Elections!’

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert confronted Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) about President Donald Trump’s attempt to strongarm Senate Republicans into passing the SAVE America Act.

Trump has claimed that the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act is “desperately needed” and not passing it would constitute a “national emergency” that would lead to massive voter fraud.

Critics have claimed the Act would make the voting process more difficult, especially for minorities and married women who changed their names, because it would require voters to present identification when heading to the polls.

“I know we all want to see the SAVE America Act passed because, like you said, America wants it. Why can’t we even bring it up for a vote?” McCormick said.

“So, here was your colleague Thomas Massie, a Republican — outgoing, but a Republican — on the SAVE America Act, and then we’ll take it up,” Vittert said before playing a clip of Massie.

“I mean, I’ll vote for the Save Act,” Massie said, “but I think it’s a distraction from our real problems. I think it’s ironic that we control the House, the Senate, the Supreme Court, and the White House, and we’re yelling ‘election fraud.’ I mean, we won all the damn elections!”

“Does he have a point there?” Vittert asked.

“I think when you don’t have confidence in each state and how they run their elections,” McCormick said, continuing:

Obviously, we saw some really strange results in California last second, mathematically very, very hard to believe. And so we just want make sure we have — Why would anybody want to be against this? Once again, it’s a populist bill. It should be bipartisan. I don’t see why it’s even controversial. If you want to set yourself up for failure, don’t be proactive. I think that’s what we’re doing, is making sure that we’re proactive in protecting everyone’s vote so everyone’s vote counts the same if you’re legally able to vote.

During vote counting in California for the Los Angeles mayoral race, Trump claimed Republican Spencer Pratt’s fall from second to third place was an example of election fraud, rather than the way the system worked.

Watch the clip above via NewsNation.

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