Ex-Trump Spox Gets Called Out For Interrupting in Heated CNN Brawl: ‘Let Other People Speak!’

CNN anchor Abby Phillip scolded ex-Trump campaign official Caroline Sunshine for persistent interruptions during a heated brawl over race and immigration.

The Supreme Court announced a pair of 6-3 decisions on Thursday, one (Mullin v. Al Otro Lado) involving asylum-seekers arriving at the border and another (Mullin v. Doe) on the rescission of Temporary Protected Status.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip hosted a panel that included Sunshine, Keith Boykin, Amanda Litman, Joe Borelli, Raul Reyes, and Patrick McEnroe to discuss the latter case.

After Boykin and Sunshine got into it over what Boykin called her “abhorrent” take, Sunshine repeatedly tried to interrupt his followup comments.

Boykin called her out, and Phillip stepped in to tell her to pipe down:

SUNSHINE: 11-year-old boy killed by a Haitian immigrant under TPS with no American driver’s license, who rammed his car into a bus, killed 11-year-old Aiden and injured 20 schoolchildren. Who is this good for? Not the Haitians. Not the American people. BOYKIN: I love how they cherry-pick isolated cases and forget the fact that people who are immigrants actually commit fewer crimes than people who are residents in this country. But getting back to the point of this discussion about Haiti, first of all, I’m so glad that you’re concerned about Haiti right now and the alleged brain drain, but the U.S. State Department says — would you let me speak? Because I let you speak. The U.S. State Department says that it’s actually not safe for Americans to travel to Haiti right now. So, you want to dump these people into our country, where even our own State Department and the Trump administration says it’s not safe. But the larger problem is that this is a country that is now governed by a racist foreign policy and a racist immigration policy. At the same time, Stephen Miller is out here claiming that we don’t we don’t allow anybody, for him, into this country for asylum anymore. The doors are closed. We’re allowing white South Africans to come to this country. Those are the only people who can come to this country right now, white South Africans. But 350,000 Haitian Americans, who are Black, can’t stay here even though they have been here, many of them for many years, they can’t stay here. They’re tax-paying people. They are law-abiding people. They are people who actually do jobs and create jobs. They’re actually people who are doing jobs that some Americans don’t want to do, like cleaning toilets in a hotel, Caroline. Caroline, I love the way you — Caroline, you’re not the only person at the table. Just let other people speak. Just let me let you speak. PHILLIP: Just a second. I will say he, he did let you finish your entire thought, so just let him finish his, please. BOYKIN: So, I think the larger problem here is that we have an administration that is changing not only foreign policy, immigration policy, but changing the Republican Party. What Raul said a moment ago is really important. This is a bipartisan bill. This is a bipartisan legislation, the Immigration Act of 1990, signed by President George H.W. Bush, at the time when Republicans and Democrats used to agree that it was okay, that America actually believed in the principles of the Statue of Liberty, that we actually wanted to have people come here and seek asylum, or at least come here and to be able to live here if they knew that their conditions were not good in their own countries.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

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