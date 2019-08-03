comScore

Democratic Candidates Call For Gun Control in Wake of El Paso Mass Shooting

By Connor MannionAug 3rd, 2019, 8:01 pm

A number of Democratic presidential candidates called for expanded gun legislation in the wake of the El Paso shooting that left over a dozen people dead.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) spoke with the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC where he spoke at length about a need for gun control legislation.

“It is common sense that we should have gun licensing in this country. If you need a license to drive a car, you should be licensed to buy and possess a firearm,” Booker said. “We need bold steps and actions like gun licensing and more.”

Likewise, Julián Castro called into CNN and spoke forcefully with Wolf Blitzer reacting to the shooting, rattling off a list of concrete policy proposals for gun reform.

“We need universal background checks so that people that shouldn’t have their hands on a weapon don’t get their hands on a weapon. We need to identify the people that present a threat to themselves or to other people,” Castro said. “We need to limit the capacity of magazines so that someone can’t walk in to an establishment like this and fire off 20 to 25 rounds or however many rounds at a time. We need a renewed assault weapons ban.”

Other candidates posted statements to Twitter or made statements on the shooting.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg later ascribed the shooting to “white nationalist terrorism,” something that hasn’t been definitively stated as a motive by law enforcement as of now.

