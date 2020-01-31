2020 Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg was accused of buying the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday, after the requirements for future Democratic debates were changed– making it more likely that Bloomberg will appear on stage.

Following news of the change, fellow Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) protested, “Billionaire Bloomberg just bought the @DNC,” and tagged her post with the hashtag “#PayToPlay,” while the Bernie Sanders campaign called the decision “the definition of a rigged system.”

Sanders campaign on DNC debate rule change: “To now change the rules in the middle of the game to accommodate Mike Bloomberg, who is trying to buy his way into the Democratic nomination, is wrong. That’s the definition of a rigged system.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 31, 2020

HELLO Somebody!!!!! No surprise @DNC at it again. Yes, when @BernieSanders is president change will come! https://t.co/GPlZsTqffm — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) January 31, 2020

Presidential candidate Tom Steyer also called out the move, commenting, “Let’s make one thing clear: @TheDemocrats decision to change the rules now to accommodate Mike Bloomberg and not changing them in the past to ensure a more diverse debate stage is just plain wrong.”

Let’s make one thing clear: @TheDemocrats decision to change the rules now to accommodate Mike Bloomberg and not changing them in the past to ensure a more diverse debate stage is just plain wrong.https://t.co/BoCVpahWpx — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 31, 2020

Media commentators, too, called out the Democratic National Committee for changing the requirements, including Time editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas.

The DNC apparently stuck to the rules when they were helping to eliminate candidates of color. Having eliminated them, the rules are being scrapped to give a billionaire a chance to buy the election and not have to compete against the eliminated ones. https://t.co/DIJWOPIVxw — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) January 31, 2020

1. The DNC process sucked. 2. Bloomberg SHOULD be on the debate stage at this point. The reality is that he has bought himself into contention and shouldn’t be able to avoid scrutiny by moderators and competitors. 3. Oligarchy is real. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) January 31, 2020

1. ⁦DNC members didn’t vote on this, or any of the debate rules. 2. Every candidate and every donor who gave to that candidate who played by the rules (to date) should voice outrage at Tom Perez. 3. Perez will never be Governor of MD by doing this https://t.co/p0HEXmoukR — Nomiki Konst (@NomikiKonst) January 31, 2020

Make no mistake about it: the @DNC changing its debates rules to open the door for @MikeBloomberg is Dem elite waving white flag on @JoeBiden. They see the writing on the wall and are now moving beyond hedging their bets to propping up Bloomberg https://t.co/OdzXn6KTUj — Jordan (@JordanChariton) January 31, 2020

As reported by Politico, Friday, the DNC decided to double “the polling threshold” and get rid of “the individual donor requirement,” for Democratic primary debates after New Hampshire, which could pave the way for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to make the stage beginning in mid-February.”

