DNC Blasted for Debate Rule Change Expected to Benefit Bloomberg

By Charlie NashJan 31st, 2020, 5:16 pm

Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg was accused of buying the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday, after the requirements for future Democratic debates were changed– making it more likely that Bloomberg will appear on stage.

Following news of the change, fellow Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) protested, “Billionaire Bloomberg just bought the @DNC,” and tagged her post with the hashtag “#PayToPlay,” while the Bernie Sanders campaign called the decision “the definition of a rigged system.”

Presidential candidate Tom Steyer also called out the move, commenting, “Let’s make one thing clear: @TheDemocrats decision to change the rules now to accommodate Mike Bloomberg and not changing them in the past to ensure a more diverse debate stage is just plain wrong.”

Media commentators, too, called out the Democratic National Committee for changing the requirements, including Time editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas.

As reported by Politico, Friday, the DNC decided to double “the polling threshold” and get rid of “the individual donor requirement,” for Democratic primary debates after New Hampshire, which could pave the way for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to make the stage beginning in mid-February.”

