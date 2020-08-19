Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed President Donald Trump for his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during her remarks to the Democratic National Convention Wednesday evening, saying that the crisis was his fault, and the fault of the Republicans who enabled him.

Trump’s “ignorance and incompetence have always been a danger to our country,” Warren said, calling the pandemic “Trump’s biggest test,” and one that he had “failed miserably.”

The combination of Covid-19 and the economic collapse resulted in “millions out of work, millions trapped in cycles of poverty, millions on the brink of losing their homes, millions of restaurants and stores hanging by a thread,” she said.

“This crisis is bad,” Warren continued. “It didn’t have to be this way. This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enabled him.”

So, Warren concluded, Americans would “hold them all accountable” on Election Day by voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as she, like other speakers throughout the evening, encouraged viewers to make a plan to vote and sign up for the DNC’s text alerts.

“We all need to be in the fight to get Joe and Kamala elected,” said Warren. “And after November we all need to stay in the fight to get big things done. We stay in the fight so that when our children and our grandchildren ask what we did during this dark chapter in our nation’s history, we will be able to look them squarely in the eye and say, we organized, we persisted, we changed America.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]