The Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, offered a very personal warning to her party, as well as to undecided and non-voters who might take Donald Trump’s defeat for granted once again: “This can’t be another woulda, coulda, shoulda election.”

Clinton began her address during the third night of the Democratic National Convention flashing back to the stunning day after Election Day 2016.

“The morning after the last election I said we owe Donald Trump an open mind and the chance to lead. I meant it. Every president deserves that, and Trump came in with so much setup for him,” Clinton began. “A strong economy, plans for managing crises including a pandemic. Yes, we Democrats would have disagreed with him on many things, but if he had put his own interests and ego aside, seen the humanity in a child ripped from her parents at the border or a protester calling for justice or a family wiped out by a natural disaster, that would have been a good thing for America and the world. I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a president because America needs a president right now.”

“We need leaders equal to this moment of sacrifice and service,” Clinton said, pivoting to the party’s 2020 ticket that will “pull the nation back from the brink,” lauding Joe Biden‘s empathy and his running mate Kamala Harris‘ kindness and “pursuit of justice and equity.”

“For four years, people have told me ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was,’ ‘I wish I could do it all over,’ Or, worst, ‘I should have voted,'” Clinton said in a poignant moment, before evoking her shocking loss to Trump four year ago. “Look, this can’t be another woulda, coulda, shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now and send it back right away. If you vote in person, do it early. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote.”

Clinton then pointed to Trump’s infamous 2016 campaign appeal “What do you have to lose?” and detailed how his administration has undermined health care access, millions of jobs lost in the mismanagement of the Covid-19 epidemic, our leadership around the world, and even the security of our election systems and the Post Office.

“Vote for Dreamers and their families. Vote for law enforcement purged of racial bias that keeps all our streets safe. Vote for justice, for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery because Black lives matter. Vote for honest elections, so we, not a foreign adversary, choose our president. Vote for the diverse, hopeful America we saw in last night’s roll call. And don’t forget Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes and still lose. Take it from me,” Clinton reminded viewers. “We need numbers overwhelming, so Donald Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”

