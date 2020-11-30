Georgia’s Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan revealed that even close acquaintances of his were sending him pro-Trump election conspiracy theories about voter fraud in his state, acknowledging that “certainly it troubles me.”

During an appearance on CNN’s OutFront on Monday evening, Duncan acknowledged that the constant barrage of false claims from President Donald Trump and his campaign supporters about widespread fraud in the Georgia election has distorted reality.

The president has been targeting any elected official perceived as disloyal for weeks. And after Georgia certified its vote as a Biden victory after a hand recount two weeks ago, Trump’s rhetoric has ramped up in its intensity. Trump has repeatedly singled out Georgia’s secretary of state, also a Republican, for criticism after the state’s top election official failed to back the president’s baseless claims of voter fraud.

In her segment with Duncan, host Erin Burnett confronted him with footage of Georgia residents expressing distrust and confusion over the state’s election results. “Are you worried,” she asked, “that people may just believe that this was rigged even though obviously that’s not true?”

“I’m very concerned about the amount of misinformation that continues to fly around,” Duncan conceded. “I mean, folks in my inner circle that are very educated, very successful individuals, sending you a screenshot of a Facebook post or a Twitter post that takes 30 seconds to debunk. That’s concerning to me, you know, and certainly it troubles me that some folks are willing just for the sole intent of flipping an election, of spreading misinformation.”

“I think we’re better than this,” Duncan added. “Certainly there are better days ahead than what we are in right now.”

Burnett then replayed several recent Trump tweets where he directly attacked and insulted Georgia’s staunchly pro-trump governor, Brian Kemp, and publicly expressed remorse for having endorsed him in 2018.

“How do you even react to that?” Burnett pressed.

“Well, I get to work with these folks everyday,” Duncan said, defending Kemp and Raffensperger — and implicitly pushing back on Trump and his surrogates. “Just because the guy we all three voted for isn’t in the lead does not change any of our job descriptions. We are focused on representing the 11 million Georgians. And the five million people who voted deserve for the right for their votes to be counted.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]