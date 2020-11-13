President Donald Trump continued making false claims of victory Friday night, even going after Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State over the planned recount.

“700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!” the president tweeted earlier Friday night.

700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

He also falsely claimed victory in Georgia, which a number of news outlets called for Joe Biden Friday, and went after Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State over the recount underway.

Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud. Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is @BrianKempGA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Some prominent Republicans have turned on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who when asked earlier this week about potentially being attacked by the president, “I have my job to do and I’ll follow it faithfully. I think integrity still matters.”

Both of the above tweets were immediately flagged by Twitter for election misinformation.

