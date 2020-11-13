comScore

Trump Attacks Georgia’s GOP Sec of State in Latest Tweets Making False Claims of Victory

By Josh FeldmanNov 13th, 2020, 8:05 pm

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

President Donald Trump continued making false claims of victory Friday night, even going after Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State over the planned recount.

“700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!” the president tweeted earlier Friday night.

He also falsely claimed victory in Georgia, which a number of news outlets called for Joe Biden Friday, and went after Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State over the recount underway.

Some prominent Republicans have turned on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who when asked earlier this week about potentially being attacked by the president, “I have my job to do and I’ll follow it faithfully. I think integrity still matters.”

Both of the above tweets were immediately flagged by Twitter for election misinformation.

