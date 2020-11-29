President Donald Trump attacked Republican Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia over the 2020 presidential election, declaring he was “ashamed” to have ever endorsed him.

Trump floated a series of wild and false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, falsely claiming it was stolen from him by Joe Biden, in his first interview since his loss with Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Biden’s win came in part thanks to Georgia, a typically red state he won by a narrow margin. Trump has repeatedly pressured Georgia Republicans like Brian Kemp — who was narrowly elected in 2018 on a pro-Trump platform — and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to intervene and help his effort to steal the state from Biden.

“The governor’s done nothing. He’s done absolutely nothing. I’m ashamed that I endorsed him,” Trump said of Kemp on Sunday.

Kemp has been the subject of a series of conspiracy theories from the Trump campaign’s increasingly erratic attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In an interview earlier this month, former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell claimed that Kemp had taken bribes to help defeat the president in his state. Powell did not provide any evidence of the claim.

Raffensperger, who voted for Trump in 2020, has spoken out against the president’s attempts to pressure Georgia officials to reverse the results of the election.

“It was like a rumor Whac-A-Mole,” he told the Washington Post in a new interview about efforts to have him put his thumb on the scales. “I don’t think I had a choice. My job is to follow the law. We’re not going to get pushed off the needle on doing that. Integrity still matters.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

