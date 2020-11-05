For the second night in a row, Fox News’ Sean Hannity raised doubts about the legitimacy of the election results, with states still counting votes and the ultimate winner still up in the air.

Hannity touted the Trump team’s legal challenges and claims about Pennsylvania while going after MSNBC for cutting away from the president’s press conference falsely claiming victories again.

And as Hannity was railing against the process in Pennsylvania, he floated the absurd idea “of a do-over in that state.”

“Remember, this is Philadelphia, the land of corruption, fraud, and election abuse,” he continued.

And he continued to raise doubts about the results in Pennsylvania, asking, “Do you trust these people to oversee a free and fair election that you have confidence in? Do they seem trustworthy to you? Do you see corruption-riddled Philadelphia that they’re willing to do anything without any oversight as breaking the law?”

And after bringing up Michigan and Nevada (along with a Project Veritas video that he teed up by saying “can’t verify it but we’ll let you decide”), Hannity said, “If these people are denied access to observe, how can anybody confirm, have faith, trust, confidence in the legitimacy of any ballot?”

He declared “it will be impossible to ever know the true, fair, accurate election results” and said that “Americans have every right to distrust the legitimacy of the results.”

