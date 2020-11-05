comScore

‘This is Getting Insane’: Trickle of Republicans Rebuke Trump For Attacking Election, GOP Leadership Remains Quiet

By Aidan McLaughlinNov 5th, 2020, 10:21 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump was decried by commentators on both sides of the aisle — and fact-checked in real time by news anchors — for his conspiracy-riddled speech from the White House that falsely claimed victory in the 2020 election and baselessly accused Democrats of trying to steal it, all while demanding votes be excluded in states where he leads while counted in others where he trails.

Moments after Trump pushed a gobsmacking amount of misinformation from the White House podium, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tweeted, “STOP Spreading debunked misinformation… This is getting insane.”

“There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), a Trump critic who said he voted for Ronald Reagan in the 2020 election.

“A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon,” wrote retiring Texas Congressman Will Hurd (R).

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) released a statement that did not mention Trump by name, but maintained the importance of counting every vote and investigating impropriety.

Nebraska Republican Congressman Don Bacon, who represents the state’s 2nd district, which Joe Biden won, released a statement that defended the process — while not naming the president.

Republican Party leaders did not speak out about the president’s comments. Vice President Mike Pence, however, tweeted his support.

