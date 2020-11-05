Sean Hannity Rejects Fox News’ Projection of Trump Losing Arizona: Any Call ‘Has Been Premature’

Despite his own network election team’s repeated insistence to the contrary, Sean Hannity believes projections that Joe Biden won Arizona were made too soon.

Speaking during the opening monologue of Hannity on Thursday, the Fox News host said he believes President Donald Trump can still win the state of Arizona — flatly rejecting calls made by his network and the AP.

“The president has a good shot, according to observers and people on the ground that I’ve been speaking to in Arizona, to overtake that state and win the state of Arizona,” Hannity said. “Any call of Arizona was premature — based on everybody I’ve talked to that knows the numbers out there.” Notably, the Associated Press has also called the state for Biden.

On numerous occasions since calling Arizona for Biden late Tuesday night, Fox News has defended its decision to make its projection in the state. Arnon Mishkin, the head of the Fox News Decision Desk, has made several appearances to explain his rationale — most recently less than two hours before Hannity went on the air.

“We remain confident, the entire team remains confident in this call,” Mishkin told Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum Thursday night. “We believe that at the end of the day, when the count is concluded, Joe Biden will finish ahead of Donald Trump. The former vice president will finish ahead of President Trump. We have taken into account the fact that there is, that President Trump is likely to get I think he said 55 percent of the outstanding vote. Even if you take that number into consideration, he still does not get enough votes in order to close the gap with the former Vice President.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

