President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House and told the American public that a presidential election was corrupt.

Speaking from the White House, Trump reasserted his baseless claims of voter fraud, reiterating the specious claims made by a number of his surrogates in Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Atlanta.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” he said, “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late we’re looking at them very strongly but a lot of votes came in late.”

Trump continued to speciously claim that the ongoing counting of legal votes in states that are still undecided are designed to take away his lead and remove possible electoral votes he would receive when he was previously ahead.

He then boasted about how he had already “decisively won many critical states including massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio,” which he claimed despite what he called” “interference from big media, big money, and big tech as everybody saw we won by historic numbers.”

He then pivoted to calling out pollsters, who he alleged had “got it knowingly wrong.”

“We had polls that were so ridiculous and everybody knew it at the time,” Trump claimed. “There was no blue wave that they predicted. They thought there was going to be a big blue wave. That was false. That was done for suppression reasons.”

It was the first time President Trump has been seen publicly since a 2:30 AM appearance before media and supporters in which he falsely declared victory on the morning after the evening of the election.

Watch above via CNN.

