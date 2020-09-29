Donald Trump’s 2016 election opponent, Hillary Clinton, predicted that his ongoing lies and abrasive, reality TV approach to the presidency will fall flat in the 2020 debates against former Vice President Joe Biden.

During a pre-debate panel discussion on MSNBC, Clinton weighed in on the lessons learned from debating Trump three times during the campaign four years ago. She conceded that Trump had an advantage going into their debates, in that he was by then a very familiar face on the televisions of many Americans.

“To a certain extent, it is going to be something Americans watch on TV as a bit of a political TV show,” co-host Rachel Maddow pointed out, about Trump’s role in the debate. “Engaging him on the substance is hard. You know from personal experience he looks to get personal and petty in terms of the ways he tries to unnerve his opponents. Have we developed a sense of some sort of best practices for staying within your own ethics and your own approach and also fending some of that off?”

“I think so,” Clinton replied. “Look, I think that his big advantage of having been a so-called reality TV star and been in people’s living rooms and on their TVs for a number of years before he ran has pretty much run its course. I think his series is about to be cancelled, because it’s just the same story over and over again. Lying with impunity, attacking when you have nothing to say, unable to give an answer that is frankly coherent. So, I think that Joe knows all that.”

“I know the people who have been working with him and preparing him,” Clinton continued, referring to Biden. “They’re well aware of how Donald Trump behaves on a stage. But I think the American people are also aware of it. And, you know, you can only lie so many times. You can only try to avoid responsibility so many times, when, finally, people are going to be looking at each other and saying ‘You know, we’ve seen this before and we’re not buying it this time.'”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

