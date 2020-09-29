The first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden led to a fiery spat between Trump and moderator Chris Wallace early on in the proceedings.

Wallace brought up the Trump administration’s push to get Obamacare overturned in the Supreme Court.

“Because they want to get good health care,” the president interjected.

“If I may ask that question, sir…” Wallace continued. “Over the last four years you have promised to repeal and replace Obamacare, but you have never in these four years come up with a plan, a comprehensive plan to replace Obamacare.”

“Of course I have,” Trump said.

As Wallace tried to keep going, the president continued, “Excuse me. I got rid of the individual mandate…”

“That is not a comprehensive plan,” Wallace said.

“That was absolutely a big thing,” Trump said. “The worst part of Obamacare.”

Wallace finally said, “I’m the moderator of this debate and I would like you to let me ask my question and then you can answer.”

“In the course of these four years, you have never come up with a comprehensive plan to replace Obamacare,” Wallace continued, “and just this last Thursday, you signed a largely symbolic executive order to protect people with pre-existing conditions five days before this debate. So my question is, sir, what is the Trump health care plan?”

Trump remarked, “First of all, I guess I’m debating you, not him. That’s okay, I’m not surprised.”

The president went on to insist there’s “nothing symbolic” and talked up what he has done on drug prices.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]