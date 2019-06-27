Mayor Pete Buttigieg faced a tough question about ongoing turmoil over a police shooting in his hometown of South Bend, admitting the situation is tough and “it’s a mess.”

Less than a week before going onstage Thursday, Buttigieg faced a hostile town hall after a police officer shot and killed Eric Logan.

“Our community is in anguish over an officer-involved shooting. A black man killed by a white officer. I’m not allowed to take sides until the investigation comes back. He didn’t have his body camera on. He says he was attacked by a knife. It’s a mess, we’re hurting,” Buttigieg said.

“I am determined to bring about a day when a white person driving a vehicle and a black person driving a vehicle when they see a police officer approaching feels the exact same thing the feeling not of fear, but of safety,” he continued.

However, Buttigieg faced criticism from Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Swalwell said Buttigieg should fire the police chief and when Buttigieg began to explain Indiana law, Swalwell interjected and added, “Aren’t you the mayor? You should fire the chief.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

