WATCH: Belgium Trolls Prez With ‘Trump Dance’ Celebration After Crushing USMNT: ‘Overturn This’

Belgian players trolled President Donald Trump after eliminating the USMNT from the World Cup on Monday night, celebrating their emphatic 4-1 victory with his signature dance in a game overshadowed by controversy over his intervention to overturn Folarin Balogun’s ban.

Belgium advanced to the quarterfinals after overwhelming the USMNT in Seattle, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice before substitute Romelu Lukaku added Belgium’s fourth goal late in the match.

As the team gathered to celebrate Lukaku’s goal, several Belgian players broke into the familiar “Trump dance,” mimicking the arm-pumping routine the president has often performed at campaign rallies and public appearances.

Belgium did the Trump dance after beating USA 😭 pic.twitter.com/xva7xWZODz — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) July 7, 2026

The display appeared to directly mock the president over his role in lobbying FIFA’s decision to overturn Balogun’s automatic one-match suspension from the previous game.

The U.S. striker had been given a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina and was initially expected to miss the round-of-16 clash before FIFA dropped the ban.

Trump later revealed he personally asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review the case, saying Balogun’s absence would have left a “big stain” on the tournament.

The reversal sparked a political firestorm as pundits called out the interference as did the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), while Belgium’s own football federation vowed to appeal the decision.

In post-match interviews, Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin acknowledged the “sense of injustice” had fueled his team’s resolve to win on the pitch.

“A lot has happened off the pitch over the last two days. There was a sense of injustice within the squad, and we were determined to respond on the field,” he said.

“We told ourselves we had to respond on the pitch. That’s what we did,” Belgian captain Youri Tielemans also said.

Belgium also appeared to continue the jab online after the match. The national team’s X account posted a photo of Lukaku cupping his ear after scoring, alongside the caption: “overturn this.”

The victory sends Belgium into a quarterfinal match against Spain, and ends the United States’ World Cup campaign as the last remaining host nation after Canada and Mexico were both eliminated in the round of 16.

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