Joe Biden Bashes Trump for Calling Jewish Democrats ‘Disloyal’: ‘That’s Like A Dog Whistle’

2020 presidential frontrunner Joe Biden hit at President Donald Trump’s attacks on Jewish people who vote Democratic, saying Trump’s comments were a “dog whistle.”

“Look what he did with American Jews and the Jewish community. Come on man. That’s like a dog whistle,” Biden told a crowd in Iowa. “It’s gotta stop and I think we can do it.”

Trump has faced heavy criticism after he accused American Jews who vote for Democrats of “great disloyalty.”

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump told reporters.

He later doubled down on the comments.

“In my opinion, if you vote for a Democrat you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel. And only weak people would say anything other than that,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House earlier this week.

Watch above.

