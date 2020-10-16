President Donald Trump teed off on Joe Biden at his Florida rally Friday afternoon over the New York Post report on his son Hunter.

He called Biden “the living embodiment” of the “corrupt political class’ and told the audience, “You see it better than ever before.”

The president swiped at George Stephanopoulos for not bringing it up at Biden’s big ABC News town hall Thursday night.

The crowd erupted in boos before some people started a chant of “Lock him up!”

