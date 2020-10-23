For Thursday night’s final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, CNN assembled a panel of undecided voters in Davidson, NC, and polled them after the debate to see who they thought won. The results were not favorable for the incumbent president.

CNN’s Gary Tuchman was running the panel, gathered outside in socially-distanced chairs outside on the Davidson College campus, with everyone wearing face masks. Before the debate, Tuchman had noted that some of the voters had preferences for one candidate over another, but had not yet made a final decision about how to cast their vote.

“I want to ask you now, this is what our viewers have been waiting for, and that is this question about who you think won this particular debate,” said Tuchman, asking the voters to raise their hands to show who they thought won.

“Who thinks Donald Trump won this debate?” asked Tuchman. “I don’t see any hands. That’s a zero.”

Nine of the voters thought Biden won, and two said they thought it was a draw.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

