ABC News’ chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams performed a thorough examination of all of the Hunter Biden laptop allegations President Donald Trump laid out at the second presidential debate — concluding that most of them don’t pass muster.

In the post-debate coverage after Thursday’s final Trump-Biden debate in Nashville, TN, host George Stephanopoulos began by noting that, for many of the debate’s viewers who aren’t steeped in right-wing media narratives, Trump’s at-times shorthand discussion of allegations likely came across as confusing and impenetrable.

“Most of those charges,” Stephanopoulos clarified, are “unverified. several misleading or untrue.”

“Right. so, you’ve got the billion dollars plus from China, you got the $3.5 million from Russia. The key question there is, what’s the link to Joe Biden, right?” Abrams began, recounting two of the main claims Trump lobbed during the debate. “You’re talking about Hunter Biden’s business in China. Yes, Hunter Biden was involved in a fund that raised a lot of money. that did invest in Chinese companies. Hunter Biden says he resigned from the company, says he didn’t make a penny. Regardless, there’s no evidence that Joe Biden got any of that money.”

Abrams then pointed out that a GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee report explored the claims against Biden and found no wrongdoing, as well.

“This idea that $3.5 million came from the ex-wife of the mayor of Moscow, et cetera. Again, the sourcing on that is a little tricky, because Hunter Biden’s lawyer suggests they’ve confused one company with another and Hunter Biden wasn’t actually involved in that company. Regardless, again, no evidence that Joe Biden was getting any of that and because Joe Biden has released his tax returns, you can look and you can see whether he would have had any income coming from places like that.”

Abrams did note Biden’s rebuttal to Trump’s attacks, which involved citing a confirmed New York Times report that one of Trump’s companies has a secret bank about in China. Trump claims that the account went dormant in 2015 and has not been active since he ran for president.

