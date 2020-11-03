comScore

NY Times Election Needle Gives Trump a More Than 90% Chance to Take Florida: ‘Quite Likely’ to Win

By Joe DePaoloNov 3rd, 2020, 7:36 pm

The anxiety-inducing New York Times election needle is back. And its first big move of the evening is sure to set off shockwaves.

According to the Times needle as of this writing, President Donald Trump has a 92 percent chance of winning Florida. Times polling expert Nate Cohn says that the president is a “clear favorite” to capture the Sunshine State. And the needle says Trump is “quite likely” to capture the state’s 29 electoral votes.

Cohn cited the early numbers out of Miami-Dade county, which he said were “way worse” than expected for former Vice President Joe Biden, as crucial to boosting the president’s chances.

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

