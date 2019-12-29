2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg went after former Vice President Joe Biden in an interview with Iowa television, harshly criticizing Biden’s vote in favor of the Iraq War.

“I certainly respect the vice president but this is an example of why years in Washington is not always the same thing as judgment,” Buttigieg told Iowa Press on Iowa Public Television. “He supported the worst foreign policy decision made by the United States in my lifetime, which was the decision to invade Iraq.”

“I think it’s certainly a question that reflects on foreign policy judgment at a time like this that is so precarious for the future of the U.S.,” Buttigieg later told reporters.

“This is definitely not an attack that is relatively new for Vice President Biden. Many candidates have brought up and mentioned that Vice President Biden supported the war in Iraq,” NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster told MSNBC anchor Kendis Gibson on MSNBC Live Sunday.

“This is a point that Bernie Sanders made on the campaign trail just earlier this week when he said that President Trump would ‘eat Biden’s lunch’ on issues like the Iraq War vote, on support for a free trade deal,” Brewster noted.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]