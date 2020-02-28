comScore
So Here’s Video of Tom Steyer Dancing to ‘Back That Azz Up’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 28th, 2020, 10:03 pm

The South Carolina primary is happening Saturday, and with just one day to go the candidates are pulling out all the stops.

Tom Steyer got quite a bit of attention Friday night at a campaign event ni South Carolina where, per BuzzFeed News, Juvenile and Yolanda Adams performed.

And there is video of Steyer dancing to “Back That Azz Up.” No, seriously.

The videos have gotten quite a bit of attention on social media, and even after Steyer’s campaign for the presidency is over, well, he’ll always have these moments to remember.

