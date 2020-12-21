Attorney General William Barr is leaving the Department of Justice this week, and he’s doing so while publicly pushing back on demands from high-profile Trump supporters and even the president himself.

To briefly recap: Barr — who had long been touted by President Donald Trump and allies as one of the better people serving in the administration — said in a press conference Monday that he sees no need to appoint special counsels to look into voter fraud and the Hunter Biden investigation.

Barr also dismissed an idea that has been bubbling up recently about the federal government seizing voting machines. He said, “I see no basis now for seizing machines by the federal government.”

The issue came up after reports of a White House meeting just days ago. The New York Times reported that the president and others like Rudy Giuliani talked about “an executive order to take control of voting machines to examine them,” but when Rudy Giuliani — who has completely dug in on wild conspiracy theories — asked the Department of Homeland Security about the idea, he “was told the department does not have the authority to do such a thing.”

A number of Trump allies have already turned on Barr — after he said the DOJ has seen no evidence to date of voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election — but one of the lawyers spearheading the president’s still-ongoing fight went after the AG following the press conference.

“Maybe you should sit down now, Bill. You certainly did enough sitting down on the job,” Jenna Ellis tweeted.

Maybe you should sit down now, Bill. You certainly did enough sitting down on the job. https://t.co/TcwdFNw97j — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 21, 2020

The president himself has gone after Barr a number of times in the past few weeks, particularly after the Wall Street Journal reported he worked to keep the investigation into Joe Biden’s son from becoming public.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]