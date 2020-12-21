Heartless, arrogant, unelected CDC bureaucrats have decided that the lives of elderly Americans don’t count. They’re recommending 100 million “essential workers” (i.e. healthy people working at liquor stores or phone companies) can get the vaccine before our grandparents. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yEn0k0cKBs — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) December 21, 2020

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) blasted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday for prioritizing essential workers over the elderly with their rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, and said she wouldn’t take it herself until the vaccine had been made available to them.

“Heartless, arrogant, unelected CDC bureaucrats have decided the lives of elderly just don’t count,” Gabbard said in a video published on Twitter. “For months, the CDC has been telling us the elderly are the most vulnerable, but now they’re recommending that 100 million so-called “essential workers” — which means healthy people working at everything form liquor stores to telephone companies, that they can get the vaccine before our grandparents can, that members of Congress like me — that we can get the vaccine before at-risk seniors can.”

“People like my aunt, who is imprisoned in her own home … because if she catches the disease, she could die,” Gabbard added. “This is immoral and bad health policy. I plan to take the vaccine, but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until they can.”

The CDC and many health officials have been under fire for their plans on allocating Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Those plans place a lower priority on certain groups, including people with co-morbidities and those with underlying conditions.

“I had planned to get the vaccine but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until THEY can,” she said. “I urge my colleagues who are under 65 and healthy to join me.”

