Rudy Giuliani continued to dig in on conspiracy theories about voting machines on Sunday, after a series of legal threats to himself and others who have made similar claims.

Claim after claim Giuliani and others have brought to court have been rejected by judges, including ones appointed by President Donald Trump. Republican officials in the states they have contested have defended the integrity of the elections in their states, but Giuliani continued digging in on his insistence that it’s going to turn out President Donald Trump won.

Giuliani raised his voice on his radio show Sunday as he complained that the voting machines were not “honest” and that states don’t want to take up his wild claims.

He “guaranteed” that once the voting machines are inspected, “Donald Trump will be president of the United States.”

There was reporting Saturday that Giuliani asked the Department of Homeland Security about seizing the voting machines, but “was told the department does not have the authority to do such a thing.”

Giuliani flipped out on the radio Sunday and attacked Dominion, accusing them of being crooked and going “all the way back to a bunch of communists!”

And he got even angrier:

“I can smell crooks! Smell ’em! And these crooks smell so bad, you can smell ’em from a mile. Now PROVE ME WRONG! PROVE ME NUTS! They love to say I’m nuts on left-wing bullcrap companies, so prove me wrong.”

A few minutes later, Giuliani attacked the CEO of Dominion as a “Canadian liar” after he publicly pushed back on these conspiracy theories.

But Giuliani also turned his ire on Republicans, asking if they’re “too afraid of Dominion.”

“I find you, the Republican turncoats, the Republican quislings, the REAL villains there!” he declared. “You’re acting like Dominion owns you!”

At one point, Giuliani said, “I could be wrong about all this, but I’m willing to stake my reputation on it… Let me do the machines.”

President Trump himself then called in for a few minutes, saying he spoke to Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville, who has publicly said he may challenge the election results when Congress takes it up.

Later on in the program, Giuliani said he wants people to go to state capitols to “put pressure on these quisling Republicans.”

Giuliani also entertained a wild conspiracy theory about Dominion votes being sent to and tabulated in Germany, “based on its connection with Smartmatic, which it denies.”

“It denies that it sent any votes out of the country. We have definitive proof that it did. Definitive proof,” Giuliani really, seriously said.

The conspiracy-mongering continued as Giuliani said “they were also counting votes in Barcelona, and they were sending folks to Venezuela… [and] Iran.”

He again attacked Dominion’s CEO and accused him of lying.

Both Dominion and Smartmatic have publicly demanded retractions and threatened legal action over claims made by Giuliani and others.

As you’ve probably heard by now, Smartmatic sent a letter to Fox News about claims made on Lou Dobbs Tonight, Justice with Judge Jeanine, and Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. All three shows aired the fact-check one after another with an expert debunking claims that Giuliani himself was making.

Smartmatic’s demand to Fox News cited comments from Giuliani like “the machines can be hacked” and “they have no ability to audit meaningfully the vote” and “there is a backdoor and we actually have proof of some of the connections to it” and that Smarmatic owns Dominion and that “they use a Venezuelan company to count our ballots” and “our votes were sent overseas” and other wild claims. The company apparently sent a letter to Giuliani himself in addition to Fox, Newsmax, and OANN.

Meanwhile, Dominion recently sent a letter to Sidney Powell demanding she retract her “wild, knowingly baseless and false accusations.”

You can listen above, via WABC.

