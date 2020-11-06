Trump Promises to ‘Never Give Up Fighting’ in New Statement Complaining About Democratic Election Resistance

While his reelection bid moves further away from realistic attainability, President Donald Trump has doubled down in undermining the belief that he is losing a free and fair election in a statement released Friday afternoon.

The statement presented a slightly more amicable tone than the combative one on display during Trump’s over-the-top charge of corruption of the American election process. He reiterated a call for full transparency into all vote counting and blamed “resistance” by “Democrats at every turn” of his call that “all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted.”

“We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process. From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

With Joe Biden taking a significant leading the state of Pennsylvania, combined with a narrow yet still hard to surmount lead in Georgia, the odds of Trump getting reelected seem increasingly long, if not near unrealistic at this point.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]