Trump supporters gathered Friday afternoon for President Donald Trump’s first post-RNC rally in Manchester. And among the many signs people have been holding is an apparently new one the Trump campaign distributed.

If you look close enough in the above photo, you may notice multiple rally attendees holding signs reading “This is a peaceful protest.”

Trump himself has used the line at previous campaign events to troll the media for expressing more concern about the spread of coronavirus at his events than at the protests that have taken place across the country in the past few months.

At one point while Trump supporters were waiting, an announcement went out asking people to wear masks, and there was some very noticeable booing:

Awaiting Pres Trump's arrival at NH rally, Trump Campaign reminded supporters that wearing masks was required by the state's emergency ordinance. In the "Live Free or Die" state, the crowd responded with boos, but some were seen donning masks. pic.twitter.com/guatWltwrs — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 28, 2020

The crowd at Trump’s NH rally just booed an announcement telling people to put on their masks — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) August 28, 2020

The fire department on site says it’s more like 1400 attendees. The Trump campaign tells @CBSNews masks are required as part of an emergency ordinance, but most people are not wearing one. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 28, 2020

CNN showed video of the crowd’s reaction, and Jim Acosta said there were people in the crowd who “refused to put on a mask” after that.

