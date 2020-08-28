comScore
Trump Supporters Given ‘This Is a Peaceful Protest’ Signs Ahead of NH Rally, Boo Mask Request

By Josh FeldmanAug 28th, 2020, 6:45 pm

Trump supporters gathered Friday afternoon for President Donald Trump’s first post-RNC rally in Manchester. And among the many signs people have been holding is an apparently new one the Trump campaign distributed.

If you look close enough in the above photo, you may notice multiple rally attendees holding signs reading “This is a peaceful protest.”

Trump himself has used the line at previous campaign events to troll the media for expressing more concern about the spread of coronavirus at his events than at the protests that have taken place across the country in the past few months.

At one point while Trump supporters were waiting, an announcement went out asking people to wear masks, and there was some very noticeable booing:

CNN showed video of the crowd’s reaction, and Jim Acosta said there were people in the crowd who “refused to put on a mask” after that.

