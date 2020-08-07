One of the most noticeable elements of President Donald Trump’s Friday night news conference at Bedminster was members of his club being invited to the event. Most of them were not wearing masks, and staffers handed out masks to people prior to the president speaking.

As Trump took questions, one reporter asked him about it, noting, “Just in this room, you have dozens of people who are not following the guidelines in New Jersey.”

The crowd immediately booed the reporter as Trump said, “You’re wrong on that because it’s a political activity.”

“It’s also a peaceful protest,” he said to laughs and applause from the crowd.

“They know the news is fake, they understand it better than anybody,” Trump continued, receiving more applause. “If the press in this country were honest and it wasn’t corrupt, it wasn’t fake, our country would be so much further ahead.”

And with that, he ended the news conference to more applause.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

