The Wall St. Journal‘s editorial page — which arguably has more clout and influence with leaders on the right than any outlet in America — is floating a bold idea: President Donald Trump should dump Vice President Mike Pence from the ticket in 2020, and instead run with former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

In a Journal op-ed posted Sunday, Andrew Stein, founder of Democrats for Trump, argued that Haley would help Trump lock down moderate suburban women — a demographic with which Stein believes Trump needs to make inroads if he is to win re-election.

“I mean no disrespect for Mr. Pence, who’s loyally served the president and the nation,” Stein wrote. “But he’s given Mr. Trump all the help he can. He inspired his fellow evangelical Christians to take a chance in 2016.”

That segment of the electorate, Stein argued, will be firmly in Trump’s camp next November.

“Mr. Trump’s greater obstacle to re-election comes from politically moderate suburban women, many of whom see him as divisive,” he wrote.

Politcos on Twitter speculated about the meaning behind this column:

Here’s something that doesn’t happen without a Murdoch nod https://t.co/D8mfgGoNeo — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 24, 2019

It’s also worth recalling that Haley was deeply critical of Trump in 2016, words that would get asked about again if she joined the ticket (even with her time in the Trump White House). And has at times been at odds w Trump since leaving. https://t.co/D62Rrrlx6i — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 24, 2019

This op-ed pushing a Trump-Nikki Haley ticket is by former NYC pol Andrew Stein (who later pled guilty to lying in a financial fraud). Stein knows Trump, of course, and is close to others in Trump world. Zero chance this trial balloon isn’t ok with Trump. https://t.co/r8ZGZWtIeF — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 24, 2019

Or, she could help herself do it in 2024. Choices. https://t.co/nZkAHyXUmX — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 24, 2019

I don’t think this is really possible with Trump on the ticket unless Dems massively screw up. But Haley is far more appealing than Pence, to be sure. https://t.co/bJzGzoZ02G — Liz Mair (@LizMair) June 24, 2019

No way Haley wants to spend the next 16 months answering repeatedly about Trump’s commentary towards women and his tweets. This is a pipe dream. https://t.co/MLZrgdaN3F — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 24, 2019

