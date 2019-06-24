comScore
Wall Street Journal Runs Op-Ed Calling for Trump to Ditch Pence and Put Nikki Haley on 2020 Ticket

By Joe DePaoloJun 24th, 2019, 10:17 am

The Wall St. Journal‘s editorial page — which arguably has more clout and influence with leaders on the right than any outlet in America — is floating a bold idea: President Donald Trump should dump Vice President Mike Pence from the ticket in 2020, and instead run with former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

In a Journal op-ed posted Sunday, Andrew Stein, founder of Democrats for Trump, argued that Haley would help Trump lock down moderate suburban women — a demographic with which Stein believes Trump needs to make inroads if he is to win re-election.

“I mean no disrespect for Mr. Pence, who’s loyally served the president and the nation,” Stein wrote. “But he’s given Mr. Trump all the help he can. He inspired his fellow evangelical Christians to take a chance in 2016.”

That segment of the electorate, Stein argued, will be firmly in Trump’s camp next November.

“Mr. Trump’s greater obstacle to re-election comes from politically moderate suburban women, many of whom see him as divisive,” he wrote.

Politcos on Twitter speculated about the meaning behind this column:

