WATCH LIVE: Republican National Convention, Night 1

The Republican National Convention is officially kicking off on Monday night, after the party formally re-nominated President Donald Trump for a second term.

Trump followed the roll-call nomination with his own speech, during which he complained about the lack of cable news coverage the event was getting.

The first night of the virtual convention will include speeches from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Jim Jordan (R- OH), Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend and top Trump fundraising official Kimberly Guilfoyle, Former Gov. Nikki Haley, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were filmed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, and Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA.

Watch above, via YouTube.

