Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen, who was convicted of campaign finance violations for helping then-candidate Trump cover up multiple affairs in 2016, appeared in a new anti-Trump ad on Monday evening, just as the Republican National Convention gets underway.

In a 90-plus second ad put out by the pro-Democratic Super PAC, American Bridge, Cohen speaks directly to camera to blast the “illusion” of Trump that he spent more than a decade creating. Cohen has reportedly been working on a tell-all book and last week he teased some salacious details and racist comments by Trump.

“I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump,” Cohen begins. “I was part of creating an illusion. Later this week, he’s going to stand up and blatantly lie to you. I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted and you should believe a word he utters.”

The people who know Donald Trump best are sounding the alarm: our country cannot survive four more years of a Trump presidency. In our latest ad, a former member of his inner circle & “fixer” — @MichaelCohen212 — has a dire warning for us all. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/suPUODOdwz — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 24, 2020

Then, in a zinger aimed directly at one of Trump’s favorite adjectives, Cohen said: “If he says something is huge, it’s probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won’t. And if he says that he cares you and your family, he certainly does not.”

Ever since Cohen turned against Trump and testified in Congress about alleged details of his misconduct, the president has been angrily denying Cohen’s claims, accusing his former lawyer of pleading for a pardon, as well as dismissing Cohen as a “liar” and a “fraudster.”

Near the end of the ad, Cohen zeroed in on the president’s main campaign narrative over the past few months, with a particularly personal rejoinder aimed at the hypocrisy of Trump pushing a “law and order” message.

“The president is going to talk to you about law and order. That’s laughable,” he spit out, as grainy, black-and-white images of Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, and Steve Bannon played onscreen. “Virtually every one who worked on his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment. Myself included.”

“I was a part of it, and I fell for it,” Cohen claimed. “You don’t have to like me, but, please, listen to me.”

