President Donald Trump kicked off the Republican National Convention on Monday by complaining about the lack of cable news coverage of the event.

Speaking about the roll call, Trump said, “I came in, and I’m on Air Force One, and Air Force One has more televisions than any plane in history. They’ve got them in closets, they’ve got them on ceilings, floors — you can’t escape a television — and I turned to CNN and they didn’t have this. They weren’t having it. Can you believe it? They didn’t have it. CNN didn’t have our roll call.”

“Then I turned to MSDNC, as I call it, MSDNC which is truly it is a branch of the Democrats, right? It’s a… I wouldn’t say fully-owned corporation, but certainly a fully-controlled, or they control them, nobody really knows who’s controlling who, but they had it on television, I remember watching it, and it was interesting,” Trump continued. “You know, you see the different states and we say this and we say that, the great state of Alaska, the great state of Alabama, the great state of North Carolina, the great state of all of them and it’s very interesting to me.”

“They had theirs on, but they didn’t show it. Instead, they’re showing the scam, because they are trying to show the post office so that when their whole mail-in thing fizzles, they’ll try blaming it on the post office, okay? So they are showing these hearings that are very boring, actually, and they’re not showing this either. They weren’t showing this,” the president complained, before setting his sights on Fox News.

“And Fox had it on, but unfortunately Fox wasn’t showing it too much because they had the announcers talking, talking, talking. I said I want to hear what they’re saying, the delegates. I want to hear what they’re saying,” Trump recalled. “So I think we had to switch over to C-SPAN or OAN or somebody… I wanted to hear them.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]