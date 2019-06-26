WATCH: MSNBC Debate Melts Down Over Hot Mic Disaster

MSNBC’s coverage unraveled midway through its first opportunity as Democratic debate host after several hot microphones from first-half moderators Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Jose Diaz-Balart continued to echo through the hall and the audio feed after they had left the stage.

Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow began a question about guns, but soon even the candidates were laughing at all the backstage chatter from Guthrie that could be heard. Todd then tried to get the control room to cut their mics and the audience mics to no avail. Frustrated, he quickly said the network would cut to a commercial to solve the problem.

The embarrassing technical problem wasn’t overlooked by the TV watcher-in-chief, who quickly pounced on the mistake and used it as a chance to bash the network as “fake news.”

.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019



Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

