During tonight’s Democratic debate, Chuck Todd asked the candidates what they consider the big “geopolitical threat to the United States.”

“Just give me a one-word answer.”

John Delaney said the greatest geopolitical challenge is China, but “the biggest geopolitical threat remains nuclear weapons.”

Jay Inslee declared, “The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump. There’s no question about it.”

Tulsi Gabbard said the greatest threat to the U.S. is the serious risk of nuclear war.

Amy Klobuchar said the major threat is “what’s going on in the Mideast with Iran.”

Beto O’Rourke, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Julián Castro all said climate change (Booker also added nuclear proliferation, while Castro also added China).

Tim Ryan said, “China without a question.”

Bill de Blasio, meanwhile, said, “Russia, because they are trying to undermine our democracy and they’re doing a pretty damn good job of it and we need to stop them.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

