Asa Hutchinson Promises MSNBC He Will Prosecute Trump On The Debate Stage ‘Whether He’s There Or Not’

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson vowed to be Donald Trump‘s “prosecutor” at the Republican primary debate in Milwaukee next week, even if the former president goes through with his plan to skep the event.

During an interview on Friday with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Hutchinson noted that he does not plan to defend Trump on the stage, unlike some of the other Republican contenders who have done so or even promised to pardon Trump if they take top office.

On Friday it was reported by the New York Times that Trump planned to skip the debate hosted by Fox News for an interview with ex-Fox host Tucker Carlson.

“I’m not going to defend Donald Trump — I will be a prosecutor,” Hutchinson told Hayes. “I will be telling the truth on Donald Trump, and whether he’s there or not, he will be a focal point of issue.”

Hutchinson also hit at GOP rivals who are defending Trump, claiming the debate would be a “defining moment.”

“Some of the candidates will be defending Donald Trump,” he added. “I’ll certainly be on the side of telling the truth. But that’s a defining moment: who’s going to be promising pardons.”

“I don’t think that’s appropriate for a campaign. Others do,” Hutchinson continued. “So this is a critical time for us.”

However, it is unlikely the former governor will be able to make due on his promises because he has not qualified for the debate. Although, Hutchinson told Hayes he would meet the requirements by the August 21st deadline.

“We’re gonna make the debate … we’re not there yet,” He concluded. “We’re getting close.”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

