‘Chronically Unemployable Losers’: Former Trump Advisor Says Trump 2024 is Run by ‘Lying’ Hypocrites From ‘Swamp’

Jenna Ellis, the former senior legal adviser to 45th President Donald Trump, accused her former employer of staffing his 2024 presidential campaign with “chronically unemployable losers” from the Republican “swamp” in a series of Twitter posts on Wednesday.

“I respect President Trump, but I’m tired of his campaign hypocritically accusing Ron DeSantis of doing things THEY do,” wrote Ellis after conservative strategist Alex Bruesewitz claimed certain polls which showed Trump “struggling” were funded by “a shady polling company made up of Bush, Romney, Rove, Ryan, and Even Soros-Linked Operatives.”

“Since they insist on lying about DeSantis, I have created a running list of Team Trump’s ties to Jeb [Bush], The Swamp, and Woke corporations,” Ellis declared, before posting a list of screenshots which claimed to show Trump’s staffers’ ties to “woke corporations” and the Republican establishment.

Trump’s 2024 campaign is led by former Bush and Swamp operatives with close ties to woke corporations. Let’s start with Trump’s pollster, McLaughlin & Associates. McLaughlin was Jeb Bush’s pollster and he has been paid $3.8 million by Trump since 2016. pic.twitter.com/tL7SxicqTf — Jenna Ellis 🐊🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) May 4, 2023

Ellis — who was a vocal critic of Trump during the 2016 Republican primary before she became his adviser — claimed that while she had “nothing against these Trump operatives” personally, it was hypocritical for Trump’s campaign to “say Bush and Swamp ties disqualify you from the Republican Party” when by that standard, Trump’s own team “should be disqualified.”

The former Trump adviser concluded that while “not all” of Trump’s staffers were bad, his “worst” advisers were “chronically unemployable losers whose livelihoods depend on him,” which is “why they’re so terrified of DeSantis.”

While Ellis defended Trump as his senior legal adviser for several years — both during his presidential administration and after — she has since become a vocal critic of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign in favor of DeSantis, a potential Republican primary rival.

Trump’s campaign has reportedly not been pleased with Ellis’ recent support for DeSantis and one unnamed Trump adviser told the Daily Beast in April that the former president “thinks she’s a terrible lawyer.”

Ellis, meanwhile, wasn’t always so friendly toward DeSantis, and in 2022 she offered to represent Disney against DeSantis during the DeSantis-Disney feud.

