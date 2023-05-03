Ted Cruz Claims Biden Could Be Impeached Over Alleged Document He Hasn’t Even Seen

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on Wednesday night that President Joe Biden has likely committed an impeachable offense.

As evidence, Cruz cited the existence of an alleged document he has not seen – or may not even exist.

Earlier in the day, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting information about an “alleged criminal scheme” involving Biden and a “foreign national.”

“We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures,” they wrote. “Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decision.”

An FD-1023 is a form the bureau uses to record meetings or information collected from confidential sources.

Congressional Republicans have long focused on the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings. While his father was vice president, Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company that paid him a lucrative sum. Additionally, a laptop hard drive belonging to him was made public showing emails related to a potential arrangement in which “the big guy” would receive 10%. Republicans have claimed this must be a reference to Joe Biden, though it remains unclear if he ever received any money as part of his son’s business ventures.

Appearing on Hannity, Cruz suggested Biden could be impeached over the matter after Sean Hannity floated the idea.

“It doesn’t have to be a high crime or misdemeanor because the Constitution specifies that impeachment lies for treason, bribery, other high crimes or misdemeanors,” Cruz said. “Bribery is explicitly noted in the Constitution. And I gotta say, the evidence, not only against Hunter Biden, but the evidence against Joe Biden being complicit and profiting from this corruption is growing and growing and growing.”

The senator then plugged his podcast, The Mistrial Verdict with Ted Cruz.

He then claimed that Biden received money and predicted the Department of Justice will prosecute Hunter Biden for low-level crimes that don’t involve Joe Biden

Watch above via Fox News.

