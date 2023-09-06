DeSantis Has Reportedly Lost More Than Two-Thirds of His Top Donors, With One Key Backer Now Saying ‘Nikki Haley Probably Has the Best Chance’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reportedly lost more than two-thirds of his top GOP donors as the conservative anti-woke contender fails to upstage former President Donald Trump in the polls.

According a report by Politico, only 16 of DeSantis’s top 50 donors who gave at least $160,000 to his 2022 reelection campaign have donated to his Never Back Down presidential super PAC. Major donors, such as former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, have opted for more moderate candidates such as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Rauner was one of the biggest donors to DeSantis’ reelection bid during the midterms, providing nearly $1 million but has since refused to hand him anymore money.

“I think he’s done a terrific job as governor of Florida, and I’ve been, as I think you know, a big supporter of him in that role,” Rauner told Politico when asked about DeSantis. “I think Nikki Haley probably has the best chance to win the general election…I think everyone is trying to sort things out. We gotta win, we gotta win the general.”

Moreover, the report notes that eight other major donors who gave directly to DeSantis’s presidential campaign have not donated to his super PAC, which can receive unlimited contributions through he end of June.

According to Real Clear Politics polling average, DeSantis trails Trump by a national average of nearly 40 points and continues to fall behind the former president in key GOP primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire.

However, per Politico, the DeSantis Super PAC still has deep pockets:

DeSantis still has a well-funded effort. Never Back Down had nearly $97 million available to spend as of the end of June, according to the second quarter filings — a figure that far surpasses the super PACs supporting his rivals. That includes the outfit supporting Trump, which reported just short of $31 million in cash on hand.

