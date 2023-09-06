Mike Huckabee: If Trump Doesn’t Win, 2024 Will Be Last Election ‘Decided by Ballots Rather Than Bullets’

Former Arkansas Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee speculated that 2024 may be “the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets” if Donald Trump’s legal troubles prevent him from returning to the White House on the September 2 episode of his show on Trinity Broadcasting Network.

In a clip flagged by the progressive media watchdog Right Wing Watch, Huckabee asked “Do you know how political opponents to those in power are dealt with in Third World dictatorships, banana republics and communist regimes?” before answering his own question.

“Well, it’s simple,” continued Huckabee:

The people in power use their police agencies to arrest their opponents for made up crimes in an attempt to discredit them, bankrupt them, imprison them, exile them, or all of the above. And if you’re not paying attention, you may not realize that Joe Biden is using exactly those tactics to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024. Here’s the problem: If these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.

Mike Huckabee warns that if Trump's legal problems prevent him from winning in 2024, "it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets." https://t.co/ktwb4fyANo pic.twitter.com/0msd1gvD8i — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 6, 2023

Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, served as White House press secretary under Trump before going on to take her father’s old job in Arkansas.

The elder Huckabee had signaled his support for Trump’s third consecutive presidential campaign immediately after its announcement last November.

“The construct of the speech is pitch-perfect. If he keeps on like this tonight, he is unbeatable in 2024. Nobody can touch him. Not a Republican. Not a Democrat,” commented Huckabee after Trump’s kick-off speech. “One of the key things he said: this is not my campaign, this is our campaign. He has made it about the American people. He reminded them that the reason they voted for him once — and most of us twice — was because he was fighting for us…He is looking forward.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com