SHOCK POLL: Trump Surges in GOP Primary — Now Crushing DeSantis And GOP Field By Whopping 46 POINTS

Former President Donald Trump has surged in a new poll and now leads Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and the rest of the GOP field by a whopping 46 points, and nearly quadruples DeSantis now.

In the last CBS News/YouGov poll — taken in June — Trump held a commanding 38-point lead over DeSantis.

Days after that poll was released, Trump himself broke the blockbuster news Thursday that he has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act — and the unsealed indictment revealed a whopping 37 counts.

That was just the beginning of a blizzard of charges against Trump, but a little over two months later, the newest CBS News/YouGov poll shows Trump has gained 8 points over his rivals.

Republican respondents to the poll were asked “Of the candidates you are considering, or might consider, if the 2024 Republican primary or caucus in your state were held today, which ONE of those candidates would you vote for?”

Trump received 62 percent support, with just 16 percent naming DeSantis, and no other candidate achieving even half what DeSantis did — Vivek Ramaswamy was third at seven percent.

Trump is under indictment on 34 felony counts in New York over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels; 37 counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act; a superseding indictment by Smith on three additional charges against Trump (one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts); Smith’s indictment against Trump for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights; and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a new indictment of Trump on 13 counts related to election crimes.

